Ogun Housewife Pours Hot Water On Husband For Drunkeness

A 43 year old housewife, Bisola Awodele, has poured hot water on her husband in Sango Ota axis of Ogun State, for always getting drunk

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the husband, Peter Phillips who suffered a first degree burn, is recuperating at the Ota general hospital, while the wife is in the custody of police

The woman, who is a mother of five, after her arrest, accused her husband of always returning home very drunk, while failing to contribute to her welfare and those of the five children

On the fateful day, the woman told the police that her husband as usual, returned home drunk, and insulted her and her parents, when she challenged him

In the process, the woman admitted pouring the already boiled water on her husband who later reported the incident to the police at Sango Ota

Oyeyemi, however, says that preliminary investigations by the police indicates that the housewife killed and secretly buried the baby she gave birth to, eight months ago

The police spokesman says that detectives had followed the suspect to the grave where the baby was buried, and exhumed the carcass of the dead baby The state police commissioner, Edwards Ajogun, had directed the transfer of the case to the criminal investigation and intelligence department of the state police command in Abeokuta

