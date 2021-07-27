Ogun Ex Deputy Gov Now Wema Bank Director

Former Ogun state deputy governor, Prince Olusegun adesegun, has been appointed by Wema bank plc as a non-executive director

The bank, in a letter dated July 23, 2021, says the ex-deputy governor has been appointed into its board of directors to contribute to policy decisions.

His appointment comes at a period Wema bank’s earnings have declined considerably

The gross earnings of the bank dropped from 20.57 billion naira in the first quarter of 2020 to 17.96 billion naira in the same period of this year.

Customers’ deposits also reduced from 804.87 billion naira in the first quarter of 2020 to 795.53 billion naira within a corresponding period in 2021.

