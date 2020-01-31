Ogun Endemic With Skin Ulcer And Leprosy

Ogun State has been identified as one of the States endemic with leprosy and skin ulcer.

Other diseases endemic in the State, include river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, snail fever, soil transmitted worm infection.

The state health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker who made this known, says the diseases are part of the world neglected tropical diseases (NTD).

The commissioner speaking at an event to mark the 2020 NTD day in Abeokuta, says the state recorded three million cases of the neglected tropical disease.

She adds that 1.4 million school aged and children are affected in the state by the disease, while thousand others are battling with complications of the disease in the State.

