Ogun Distributes Solar Energy Kits

Ogun state government has begun distributing solar energy kits to provide electricity to rural areas in the state’s 20 local government areas

Rural development commissioner, Taiwo Oludotun announces this while flagging off the distribution of the programme at Atapa Ishaga village in Abeokuta North local government area

He says that the solar energy kits will be replicated in other rural communities across the state Oludotun explains that the programme which is a pilot scheme, aims at extending power supply to all rural communities in the state

