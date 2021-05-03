Ogun Distributes Free Fish Smoking Kiln To Fish Processor

Ogun State government has distributed fish smoking klin to fish processors in the state’s three senatorial districts

The beneficiaries include 872 members of 28 fish farmer co-operative groups across the state

The rural development commissioner, Engineer Taiwo Oludotun, announces this at the official distribution of thirty fish kiln to the beneficiaries at the ministry headquarters at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

He explains that the distribution followed an approval by Governor Dapo Abiodun that 30 fish kiln be given to fish processors through fish farmers co-operative groups, free of charge

According to the commissioner, the free fish kiln is part of the palliative measures by the Abiodun admnistration, to ease the harsh effects of Covid 19 pandemic, and to empower more rural fish farmers and processors along the fish value chain

Oludotun says the beneficiaris of the free fish klin, had been trained on modern fish process and proper handling and management of smoking klins

Also speaking at the event, the director of planning, research and statistics in the ministry, Kunle Oyesanwe urges beneficiaries to make good use of the smoking klins, to encourage government to do more for fish processors

