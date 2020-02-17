Ogun Directs Security Agencies To Beef Up Security At Border Towns

Governor Dapo Abiodun has directed the beefing up of security in Ogun state’s border communities, to reduce the spate of trans border crimes in the state.

The governor issues the directive while inaugurating the transition committee of the Ipokia Local government, at a forum with the newly appointed Local Governments caretaker committees, at the governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun says he had directed the security agencies to give the state’s border communities priority in term of security equipment being distributed across the state, because of their peculiar conditions.

Abiodun says new logistics equipment, including new motorcycles and telecommunications will be deployed to the border communities within the next few days.

He explains that the equipment are for security agencies and local government chairmen for effective collation of security intelligence in border areas.

