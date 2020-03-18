Ogun Directs LGS To Enact Sanitation Bye Laws

Ogun State government has directed local governments to enact bye laws to regulate environmental sanitation in their respective areas

It assures of providing wastes recycling plants in some of the local government areas to assist them in ridding the state of filth

The state governor’s special adviser on environment, Ola Oresanya, spoke on the issue during a visit to Ijebu Ode

He asks local governments to engage sweepers to remove refuse from streets in their areas of jurisdiction.

 

