Most of the confirmed Covid-19 patients in Ogun State are now being treated in their various homes, across the state.

Only seven of the active 283 patients in the state are now left in the state’s four treatment centres in Abeokuta, Ikenne and Sagamu, to receive oxygen from ventilators.

Health commissioner, Doctor Tomi Coker, made this known to newsmen on Thursday, while deputy governor, Noimot Oyedele-Salako was receiving a donation of 300,000 disposable face masks from lee group of companies at the deputy governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

She explains that close to 300 patients whose cases are not serious are now being managed in their homes by health workers.

The commissioner expresses concern that the figure of confirmed cases is expected to be on the rise, because of the community spread of the virus in the state.

The total Covid-19 confirmed cases in the state as at Wednesday night was 721, out of which 16 had died, while 422 were discharged.

The commissioner also revealed that zero point six per cent of health workers in the state had been infected by the virus, which she regards as the lowest rate in the country.

