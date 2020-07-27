Ogun Covid-19 Cases Hit 1,301 With 57 on Sunday

Ogun state has recorded 57 new Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the Nigeria centre for disease control

The 57 new cases placed Ogun state as third on the chart of states which recorded new cases on Sunday

The huge figure raised the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 1,301

In the past days, the figure had been low raising hope that the state may be reaching a curve in infection rate

Out of the total cases of 1,301, 246 of them are now receiving treatment for the virus across the state

So far, one thousand and 32 Covid-19 patients had been successfully treated in the state since it recorded its index case last February.

