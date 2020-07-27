Ogun Covid-19 Cases Hit 1,301 With 57 on Sunday

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, , , 0

Ogun state has recorded 57 new Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the Nigeria centre for disease control

The 57 new cases placed Ogun state as third on the chart of states which recorded new cases on Sunday

The huge figure raised the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 1,301

In the past days, the figure had been low raising hope that the state may be reaching a curve in infection rate

Out of the total cases of 1,301, 246 of them are now receiving treatment for the virus across the state

So far, one thousand and 32 Covid-19 patients had been successfully treated in the state since it recorded its index case last February.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account