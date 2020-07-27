Ogun state has been rated as one of the six states that could survive without allocation from the federation account, as at 2019

Other five states in the category are Lagos, Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna and Enugu

The rating is contained in the 2019 annual states viability index released on Sunday by the economic confidential, a publication of PR Nigeria

It is based on the Internally GeneratedRevenue (IGR) generated by each of the 36 states and Abuja, compared to the allocation received from the federation account during the period

Lagos state top the list of the six viable states, with n398 billion IGR against N270 billion from the federation account

It is followed by Ogun state which received N70.92 billion from IGR against N92 billion collected from federation account’s allocation

Ogun state government had since disputed the n70 billion IGR credited to it, saying it was N92 billion

