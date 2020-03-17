Ogun Commissioner Accused Osoba Of Failing To Groom Political Leaders

Ogun State youth and sports commissioner, Doctor Kehinde Oludare, has accused APC national leader, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, of failing to build a political family.

Osoba, according to the commissioner, failed to groom political leaders despite being a former governor in the state.

The commissioner spoke on the issue while receiving members of the league of registered political parties in Abeokuta.

He explained that the only top politician with osoba is Former Deputy Governor, Segun adesegun.

The commissioner says Osoba has failed to build a political empire like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who, according to him, has produced top political figures such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Former Governor Raji Fashola and Governor Kayode Fayemi..

