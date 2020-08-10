The general overseer of a church at Olomore axis of Abeokuta is now in police net for allegedly defiling two Underaged Sisters, and impregnated them

The cleric, who is the founder and general overseer of the church of the lord, had been on the run, following the report of the incident to the police by the mother of the girls

Spokesman of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the cleric was arrested last august 6, after a manhunt for him by the police

Mother of the girls, who aged 13 and 16, also alleged that the cleric collected N2 million cash from her, under the pretence of spiritually cleansing her and her family of six, who moved into the church when she fell sick in 2015

The cleric, according to the woman, took advantage of the period they stayed in the church, to have carnal knowledge of her two daughters, imprecated them and procured an abortion for them in a private clinic

Oyeyemi says several charms were recovered from the church during a raid

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter