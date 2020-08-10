The general overseer of a church at Olomore axis of Abeokuta is now in police net for allegedly defiling two Underaged Sisters, and impregnated them
The cleric, who is the founder and general overseer of the church of the lord, had been on the run, following the report of the incident to the police by the mother of the girls
Spokesman of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says the cleric was arrested last august 6, after a manhunt for him by the police
Mother of the girls, who aged 13 and 16, also alleged that the cleric collected N2 million cash from her, under the pretence of spiritually cleansing her and her family of six, who moved into the church when she fell sick in 2015
The cleric, according to the woman, took advantage of the period they stayed in the church, to have carnal knowledge of her two daughters, imprecated them and procured an abortion for them in a private clinic
Oyeyemi says several charms were recovered from the church during a raid