Ogun CJ Advocates Evidence Act Review

Home Ogun CJ Advocates Evidence Act Review

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ogun CJ Advocates Evidence Act Review

Ogun state chief judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has advocated for the review of the evidence act 2011 in the constitution to cope with the rising challenges of digital evidence and electronically stored information in the Nigeria’s Justice System.

The amendment of the evidence act, according to her, will accommodate and regulate electronic discovery that will preserve, collect, review and exchange information in electronic formats for the purpose of using it as evidence.

Justice Mosunmola made the call at a training workshop for magistrates on “digital evidence and e-discovery law practice in Nigeria” at the state judiciary complex, Kobape in Abeokuta.

For instance, she says there is need for  review of  interpretation  of computer generated evidence, as provided for in section 84 of the  act, to ease the process of tendering and admissibility of  such  electronically generated evidence  by lawyers ,magistrates and judges..

 

READ ALSO]Gunmen Attack Kaduna Market

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account