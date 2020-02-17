Ogun CJ Advocates Evidence Act Review

Ogun state chief judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has advocated for the review of the evidence act 2011 in the constitution to cope with the rising challenges of digital evidence and electronically stored information in the Nigeria’s Justice System.

The amendment of the evidence act, according to her, will accommodate and regulate electronic discovery that will preserve, collect, review and exchange information in electronic formats for the purpose of using it as evidence.

Justice Mosunmola made the call at a training workshop for magistrates on “digital evidence and e-discovery law practice in Nigeria” at the state judiciary complex, Kobape in Abeokuta.

For instance, she says there is need for review of interpretation of computer generated evidence, as provided for in section 84 of the act, to ease the process of tendering and admissibility of such electronically generated evidence by lawyers ,magistrates and judges..

