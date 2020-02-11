Ogun CJ Accuses Some Court Bailiffs Of Collecting Bribes

Ogun state chief judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has accused some of the court bailiffs in the state judiciary of demanding bribes to serve court processes

The chief judge, who expressed concern over the practice, also warned that offering bribes to court bailiffs to serve court process on parties to a suit amounts to bribery.

Justice Dipeolu made the accusation while speaking at a one-day training programme organised for bailiffs and police process servers at the judiciary complex in Kobape, Abeokuta.

According to the judge, some of the courts bailiffs collect, at least, n20,000 from litigants and lawyers to help them serve their court processes within Abeokuta.

Justice Dipeolu warned courts bailiffs against charging extra fees from litigants in order to serve court processes on parties.

She said that any of the bailiffs caught doing so would be sanctioned; adding that state judiciary had no room for indiscipline, dishonesty and indolence.

Proper service of court processes, according to the chief judge, is very vital to the jurisdiction which a court has to adjudicate on in any case.

She also cautioned judiciary staff against improper dressing, especially females saying that their hair styles must be modest.

