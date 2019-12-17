Ogun Cabinet List Not Final, Says Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said that the cabinet list he forwarded to the State House of Assembly for approval is not the final.

He explains that new cabinet posts and top posts in the ministries, departments and agencies, reserved for women, will be announced shortly.

The governor makes the explanation in a statement issued in the wake of protests by gender based groups over the low number of women in the cabinet list.

Abiodun says the cabinet list he sent to the assembly was compiled from the names of nominees he received from the APC leadership in the state from the grassroots.

The governor assures that he will actualize his promise to make women play a pivotal roles in his government, adding that this has been already been manifested in other top appointments he made.

The appointments, according to him, included the deputy governor, some of his special advisers, the head of the state civil service, as well as cabinet rank appointments.

 

