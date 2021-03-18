Ogun Building $20m Waste Management Plant

A 20 million dollars integrated waste management plant is to be constructed by the Ogun State government to, effectively, manage wastes in the state

The project is to be located at Ilobi, along Atan-Ota-Sokoto highway in the Yewa Axis of the state

Chief executive officer of Ogun state wastes management authority, Ola Oresanya, says the preliminary work has begun on the project

According to him, the proposed plant will consist of a recycling plant and a sorting slab to convert waste plastics, papers and metals into wealth He added that the plant will also convert organic wastes into fertilizer.

