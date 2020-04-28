Ogun Begins Rice Harvest At Its Major Farms Across The State

Home Ogun Begins Rice Harvest At Its Major Farms Across The State

Ogun state government says farmers have started harvesting dry season rice on major rice farms in the state

Agriculture commissioner, Doctor Adeola Odedina, announced this during a visit to a 120,000 hectares rice farm at Sowunu village in Ofada/Mokoloki axis

The major rice farms, according to the commissioner, are in eight local government areas of the state including Obafemi Owode, Yewa North, Yewa South, Ijebu Noirth, Ijebu East, Odeda and Odogbolu

He explained that the rice farms are being jointly managed by the state government with international fund for agriculture development value chain programme

Odedina says that all the necessary support has been given to youths at the farms by clearing of lands, supply of seedlings as well as funding of the programme and access to rice mills

According to the commissioner, the rice farms are to supply paddy rice to the four mills in the state

 

 

