Ogun ASUSS Says 15 Teachers Die On Duty Since Dec 2020

Academic Staff Union of Secondary School of Nigeria (ASUSS) has cried out over the rise in the deaths of its members in Ogun State, following the increasing workload of public secondary school teachers in the state

Since December 28, 2020, the union says that 15 of its members in the state have died in active service

Those who died, according to the state chairman, Akeem Lasisi, and secretary, Banjo Joseph included 13 classroom teachers and two principals

The union, in a save our soul message sent to Governor Dapo Abiodun, expresses concern over the disturbing deaths which it said have resulted in a renewed anxiety among teachers in public secondary schools in the state

To stop the trend, ASUSS urges the state government to embark on immediate recruitment of more teachers to fill vacancies created by teachers who had died in the past three years, promoted to duty posts or retired

Lasisi explains that the failure to fill the vacancies,  has increased the workload of teachers, as few of them are now teaching overpopulated classrooms, which is thereby impacting negatively on their  delivery and control of students

ASUSS also asks the state government to release the arrears of its deduction from the salaries, bank loans of teachers, and pay their six years of unpaid leave allowances

As a responsible union, ASUSS says it had taken several practical steps to stem the deaths of its members by distributing 20 digital automated units of high blood pressure monitoring devices to its chapters in the state’s 20 local government areas

Lasisi also says that ASUSS has facilitated regular medical talks, provided financial assistance to members, and distributed 20 units of glucometer to the union’s chapters for their medical check up

YOU CAN ALSO READ: *Ogun Nut, ASUSS Disagree On Retirement Age For Teachers

