Ogun Assembly Seeks Stringent Conditions For Amotekun Recruitment

Ogun state house of assembly has called for strict conditions in the recruitment process of the state security network and Amotekun corps, whose bill it is considering.

The state assembly during the Thursday plenary in Abeokuta, began its’ debate on the bill, which scaled through the second reading.

The bill has been referred to the house ad-hoc committee on security and strategy for further legislative consideration.

Speaker of the assembly, right honorable, Olakunle Oluomo, supporting the submissions of other members, calls for the inclusion of rules of engagement for personnel to be recruited into corps.

This, according to him, will serve as the code of conduct to enforce discipline, checkmate their excesses and prevent criminals from being enlisted into Amotekun.

The speaker also suggests the need to provide a life insurance policy for the Amotekun operatives, to encourage them to be committed to the service of protecting lives and property in various communities in the state.

The Deputy Speaker,Dare Kadiri, Majority Leader, Sherif Yusuf,Chief Whip, Mrs Atinuke Bello, Deputy Minority, Musefiu Lamidi and other members supported the speedy passage of bill to encourage local people in providing the needed intelligence for the police and other security agencies.

