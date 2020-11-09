Ogun Assembly Revisits OPIC Finance under Amosun Administration

Ogun state house of assembly says it is again revisiting the running of Ogun State investments corporation (OPIC) under the Amosun administration

The assembly has recalled the corporation’s former managing director, Jide Ogunsolu to appear today before its public account and anti-corruption committee

Odusolu first appeared before the committee last October 30, during which he vigorously defended his tenure as head of the corporation

Speaker of the house, Olakunle Oluomo explains that Odusolu is being invited again over alleged 25 infraction which a report of auditing of OPIC traced to him

Chairman of the public account committee, Musefiu Lamidi, says that the former OPIC managing director must throw fresh light into why the corporation ran 21 bank accounts under his tenure, but only 11 of them were active Also, the committee wants him to explain why the rent income of OPIC plaza in Ikeja, Lagos, was not available during the auditing of the corporation in 2016.

