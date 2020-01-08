Ogun Assembly Reads Riot Act To LG Caretaker Committees

Ogun State house of Assembly has read a riot act to nominees of the state’s 20 local government’s caretaker committees who are undergoing screening.

The assembly warns them to avoid politicking if they passed the ongoing screening and are sworn into office.

The speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, issues the warning during the screening of the caretaker committee members of Abeokuta south, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Ifo, Obafemi Owode and Ewekoro in Ogun Central at the house on Tuesday.

The speaker asks them to focus on governance.

He warns that the house will not renew their appointments by Governor Dapo Abiodun if they failed to provide dividends of democracy to people in their areas after assuming office.

Oluomo asks them to ensure cordial relationship with members of the house of assembly from their areas in order to fast track development in their respective areas.

The screening continues on Wednesday with nominees from Ogun East and Ogun West senatorial districts.

