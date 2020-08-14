Ogun Assembly Pardons Suspended Councils Committee Chairmen

Ogun Assembly

The Ogun state house of assembly has finally pardoned the suspended chairmen of the caretaker committee of the Remo north and Ogun waterside local government areas.

The pardoned caretaker committee chairmen are Femi Onanuga of Ogun waterside, and Abiodun Somoye of Remo north.

Reprieve came their way, during the Thursday plenary of the state house of assembly, which agreed to renew their tenure for another three months.

The lawmaker had withheld the renewal of their tenure, when they approved the extension of the tenure of other 18 chairmen last month, following several petitions filed against them.

Last Friday, monarchs from Ogun waterside at a news conference in Abeokuta, asked the assembly not to renew the tenure of Onanuga, for allegedly abusing traditional institution in the area.

But last Tuesday, the house summoned the two suspended chairmen, to defend themselves against the allegations levelled against them from their constituencies.

On Thursday, the assembly agreed to reinstate the two chairmen, following the adoption of the report of a committee set up to investigate the petitions against them.

The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo directs that before the two chairmen resume duty on Monday, next week, the local government and chieftaincy affairs commissioner, Afolabi Afuape, should facilitate their reconciliation with aggrieved traditional rulers in the areas.

