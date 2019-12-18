Ogun Assembly Okays Abiodun Cabinet List

Ogun state house of assembly has approved the appointment of 17 out of 18 nominees on the cabinet list submitted by Governor Dapo Abiodun for approval.

The nominees were screened on Monday, amidst protests by some of the APC leaders and interest groups in the state.

The assembly approves the 17 nominees, following a motion raised by the house majority leader, Yusuf sheriff, seconded by Sylvester Abiodun.

The house minority leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji moved for the adoption of the report of the whole house on the screening of the nominees.

The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo says with the adoption of the motion, the 17 nominees are fit to be appointed commissioners.

Last December 12, the Governor submitted a list of 18 nominees to the house.

The only nominee yet to be screened by the house is Doctor Tomi Coker. Meanwhile, Ogun State APC has backed the cabinet list of Governor Dapo Abiodun just approved by the state house of assembly.

The cabinet list had been attracting criticism from a section of the state APC leaders, and interest groups, since it was unveiled last week by the Governor.

But the state APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, says that nominees on the cabinet list were recommended to the governor by the party.

Oladunjoye explains that the list was based on the nominees submitted by APC leaders from all the state’s eight federal constituencies

He adds that the governor should be commended for bowing to the supremacy of the party in constituting his cabinet..

