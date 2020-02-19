Ogun Assembly Demands Profiling Of Okada Riders

Ogun State house of assembly has asked the state government to embark on regulating the influx of commercial motorcycle and tricycles riders from Lagos State into the state.

Lagos state government recently banned riders of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from operating in parts of Lagos metropolis

The assembly in its resolution asks the state parks and garages development board (PAGADEB) to develop a data base by profiling every commercial motorcycle and tricycles rider, to forestall attendant security threat to the people of the state.

The house majority leader Sherif Yusuf moved motion for the passage of the resolution sponsored by Transport committee Chairman, Daisi Elemide during plenary on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Some of the lawmakers, including co-sponsor of the resolution, Damilola Soneye, who is the deputy minority leader; Musefiu Lamidi the chief whip, Mrs Atinuke bello, Yusuf Adejojo, Abayomi Fasuwa, Kemi Oduwole, Kunle Sobukanola and Sola Adams supported the resolution.

They explain that adequate data capturing of the commercial and tricycles riders will enhance security and aids proper planning for the increasing population of the state, following the recent ban of their operation by the Lagos State government.

Meanwhile the Ogun State house of assembly has Monday, next week, for a public hearing on the state security network agency and Amotekun corps bill before it for consideration and passage.

The bill scaled through first reading during the house plenary on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

