Ogun Assembly Considers Cattle Grazing Bill

Legislative work is progressing in the Ogun state house of assembly, on a bill seeking to regulate grazing of cattle and check killer herders in the state.

The animal grazing and cattle ranch establishment bill has passed the second reading in the house.

Among others, the bill sponsored by the minority leader in the house, Ganiyu Oyedeji, and backed by the whole house, explains that it seeks to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

Oyedeji also says the bill will provide a guideline for the establishment of cattle ranches by prospective herders in the state.

The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo says the bill will provide a system for the registration of herders and allows easy tracking of them by security agencies when necessary.

He forwarded the bill to the agriculture and forestry committees of the house for further legislative actions.

