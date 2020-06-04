Ogun Assembly Calls For Fixing Of Deplorable Roads

Home Ogun Assembly Calls For Fixing Of Deplorable Roads

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , GOVERNANCE, POLITICS, 0
Ogun Roads

Ogun state house of assembly has asked the state government to embark on fixing of deplorable roads across the state before the peak of the rainy season.

The assembly made the call following a motion moved by two members of the house, Abdul Sheriff and Akeem Balogun during the house plenary.

Both of them called for an urgent intervention on deplorable roads in the state.

The speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, asks works/infrastructure commissioner and his environment counterpart to take urgent steps by listing roads requiring urgent repairs for immediate intervention.

Several roads across the state, including Abeokuta, the state capital are in bad shape.

 

YOU CAN ALSO READ Abiodun, Osoba Meet Buhari Over Planned Take Over Of Three Major Roads

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account