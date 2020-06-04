Ogun Assembly Calls For Fixing Of Deplorable Roads

Ogun state house of assembly has asked the state government to embark on fixing of deplorable roads across the state before the peak of the rainy season.

The assembly made the call following a motion moved by two members of the house, Abdul Sheriff and Akeem Balogun during the house plenary.

Both of them called for an urgent intervention on deplorable roads in the state.

The speaker of the assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, asks works/infrastructure commissioner and his environment counterpart to take urgent steps by listing roads requiring urgent repairs for immediate intervention.

Several roads across the state, including Abeokuta, the state capital are in bad shape.

YOU CAN ALSO READ Abiodun, Osoba Meet Buhari Over Planned Take Over Of Three Major Roads

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter