Ogun Assembly Approves LG Caretaker Committees

Ogun state house of assembly has approved the caretaker committee nominees for 19 of the state’s 20 local governments.

The house gave its approval, following the adoption of report of the committee of the whole house which screening of the nominees.

Majority leader, Sheriff Yusuf moved motion supported by the house local government and chieftaincy affairs committee chairman, Akeem Balogun for the confirmation of the nominees at the house plenary on Thursday.

Ipokia local government caretaker committee members could not be screened, following the death of its chairman, Saibu Adeosun Mulero.

Governor Dapo Abiodun last week forwarded the list of the caretaker committee nominees to the house for consideration and approval.

