Ogun Assembly Alerts On Influx Of Herders Into Border Towns

Ogun State house of assembly has alerted on the influx of herdsmen and their cattle into the state’s border communities.

The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, issues the alert during the Tuesday plenary of the assembly, following complaints by Honorables Daisi Elemide and Adegoke adeyanju on the invasion of farmlands in Odeda and Yewa Axis of the state.

He asks the Ogun State security trust fund to immediately deploy security personnel and necessary logistics to the affected border communities to check the influx of the herders.

The speaker explains that such a timely deployment of security personnel will prevent another round of farmers-herders clashes in the state.

 

