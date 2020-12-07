Ogun Approves Four Roads For Rehabilitation

Ogun state government has approved the reconstruction of four roads in Ogun East and Ogun West senatorial districts
The roads approved during a meeting of the state executive council, include the Iboro-Ayetoro and ado Odo-Ikoga in the Ogun west
Others are the Molusi college road in Ijebu Igbo, and Igan road in Ago Iwoye in Ogun east
In all, 21 kilometre of road is to be constructed in three phases at seven kilometre each The state government says the four road projects were approved due to their viability and their impact on the socio economic development of the state.
YOU CAN ALSO READ: Motorists slowing down construction work on Lagos-Abeokuta road – Julius Berger