Ogun APC Reads Riot Act To New LG Transition Committees

Ogun State APC caretaker committee has read a riot act to the newly appointed local government’s transition committee members

The committee warns them over the handling of party’s affairs at the grassroot level

The council chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi and secretary, Ayo Olubori, in a statement say that some of the transition council chairmen are gradually abandoning governance for politicking

The APC says it will sanction any of them who fails to heed its warning

It cites the case of transition committee of Ijebu North local government which it accuses of constituting and recognition of APC executive committee at wards and local government levels in the area.

Warning them that politics is out of their purview, the APC says abandoning good governance for politics is an abuse of power and process.

READ ALSO]US Senate Reduces Trump’s Powers To Wage War Against Iran

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter