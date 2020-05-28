Ogun Among Nigeria’s Top Four States with Highest IGR In 2019

Ogun state government has been named as one of the four states which generated the highest internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2019.

Other states in the top four, according to the national bureau of statistics in its may report, are Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

Ogun state, according to the bureau, is in the third position with n70.9 billion, which amounts to 5.3 per cent of N1.33 trillion IGR generated by 36 states and Abuja during the period.

Topping the IGR chart is Lagos state which generated N398.7 billion which constitutes 27.8 per cent of total IGR revenue, followed by rivers state which generated N140.3 billion or 10.52 per cent, and Abuja in the third position with N74.5 billion or 5.5 per cent of the total IGR.

Trailing the four states are delta state with n64 billion, Kaduna with n44 billion, Kano with n40 billion, Akwa Ibom worth N32 billion and Enugu state with IGR totalling N31 billion.

