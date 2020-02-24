Ogun Allocates 10,000 Hectares For Cotton Production

Ogun Allocates 10,000 Hectares For Cotton Production

Abeokuta, Wahab Osinusi

Ogun State government has allocated 10,000 hectares of land for the massive production of cotton in the state.

It asks cotton growers in the state, to fast track the process of completing the documentation with the Central Bank of Nigeria, for the 2020 growing season, under the anchor borrower programme.

Governor Dapo Abiodun states this at the flag off of the recovering of cotton output for the anchor borrower programme for the 2019 planting season in Ijebu Igbo.

The governor, represented by agriculture commissioner, Doctor Adeola Adesina says that his Admnistration recognized the economic potentials of cotton entrepreneurship as raw material for textile production.

The branch manager of CBN in Abeokuta, Wahab Osinusi and the state chairman of the national cotton association of Nigeria, Shola Osasona applauded the state government for targeting farmers in term of assured markets, inputs and mechanized farming.

 

