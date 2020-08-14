Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has suspended for one year, 12 traditional rulers, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, last week.

The affected monarchs, included the Igwes of Alor, Mkpunando, Ezifinite, Abacha, Nawfia, Igbariam, Owelle, and Ikenga

Others are Igwes of Umumbo, Ezera, Ifinitedo, Ezera and Eziagulu Otu.

The governor in a circular, dated August 11, issued by the state local government, chieftaincy, and community affairs commissioner, says the suspension may be lifted after one year.

Until the lifting of the suspension, the governor ordered the monarchs to stop parading themselves as traditional rulers, and discharging functions in their respective communities.

Their membership of the Anambra state traditional rulers council had also been revoked.

Last week, the governor also suspended the chairman of the Anambra north traditional rulers council, Igwe Peter Uynlu.

