Governor Godwin Obaseki has emerged as the winner of Edo State PDP governorship primaries

With the Victory, Obaseki will now slug it out with Osagie Osaze Iyamu in the state’s September 19 governorship poll

He was declared the winner by the chairman of Edo state PDP governorship primaries, Governor Bala Mohammed, at the end of the primaries held in Benin City

Obaseki emerged winner, following the last-minute stepping down from the primaries by three other aspirants for the PDP ticket

