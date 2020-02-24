Obaseki Says Vips Must Contact Govs Before Visiting States

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that any top political figure visiting a state must notify the state governor in advance

According to the governor, courtesy requires that top political figures such president, governors, former presidents, and governors, must inform the state governors when they are visiting their states

During such a visit, Obaseki explains such important personalities, if they have time could pay a courtesy visit to the governor of such states

Obaseki spoke on the issue, while addressing newsmen after the visit of former president Goodluck Jonathan to him, and the crisis which erupted over the visit of APC national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to Benin City last Saturday

The Governor accuses the APC chairman of always breaching protocols by failing to notify him whenever he wants to visit Edo State, adding that such an act is a form of impunity

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has accused the governor of hiring thugs to block his arrival at Benin airport, during his visit to the city last Saturday to attend the burial ceremony of a former political associate

The former Edo State governor says the thugs attacked his convoy, while the governor allegedly ordered that all roads leading to his residence to be blocked by four trucks

READ ALSO]Ogun Allocates 10,000 Hectares For Cotton Production

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter