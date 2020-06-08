Obaseki Rules out Direct Primaries For Edo APC

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has overruled plan by the APC to adopt direct mode for the conduct of its primaries, in the state, ahead of the state’s governorship poll

Obaseki who opposed the direct primaries ordered by the party’s national working committee insists that only indirect primaries will be allowed in the state

The governor explains that his position is reinforced by the new law introduced by his administration, which did not allow the gathering of a large number of people in a specific place

The governor is one of the APC aspirants registered for the primaries, and he has boasted that he will pick the party’s ticket to contest in the poll

The position of the governor is a fall out from his dispute with APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on the mode of the planned primaries

Meanwhile, independent national electoral commission (INEC) has clarified that it will only follow the guideline for direct primaries stipulated by the national chairman and deputy national chairman of the party

