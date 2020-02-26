Obaseki Asks Buhari To Intervene In Feud With Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has asked President Buhari to immediately intervene in his dispute with the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole over the control of the party structure in the state.

He accuses Oshiomhole of attempting to destabilize his administration.

Obaseki in a statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, alleges that the former Edo State Governor is working with the Edo State people’s movement to actualize his alleged agenda.

He alleges that the destabilization plot include sponsoring of protests across the state to instigate the public and cause disaffection against his administration.

Last week, the governor attempted to block Oshiomhole to visit the state, saying he must notify him before coming to the state.

READ ALSO]Reps Considers Immunity For National Assembly’s Leadership

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter