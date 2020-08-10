Obasanjo Tests Negative for Covid-19

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for Covid-19

He took the test on Friday at his residence, within the Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library complex in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

The former president’s special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta

According to Akinyemi, the samples of Obasanjo was taken by Doctor Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the molecular genetic laboratory 54 genes. Lagos

Akinyemi says the results of the test came out on Saturday negative

