(NUC), Nigeria Requires Additional 300,000 Medical Doctors To Meet Standard

Home (NUC), Nigeria Requires Additional 300,000 Medical Doctors To Meet Standard

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

(NUC), Nigeria Requires Additional 300,000 Medical Doctors To Meet Standard

National universities commission (NUC) says that Nigeria requires additional 300,000 medical doctors to meet the world health organization (WHO) standard.

The council says the 3,000 medical doctors that Nigeria’s medical colleges are producing every year are grossly inadequate to cater for the growing population.

The NUC executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, stated this at the matriculation ceremony of the Bayelsa medical college in Yenagoa.

According to Rasheed, the 40,000 doctors practicing in Nigeria amount to one doctor to every 600 Nigerians which is not enough

He also said that Nigeria, in recent times, had been witnessing what he called the patient drain syndrome due to the migration of doctors and lack of conducive atmosphere for them to operate.

 

READ ALSO]Tinubu Backed The South West Joint Security Outfit, Amotekun

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account