National universities commission (NUC) says that Nigeria requires additional 300,000 medical doctors to meet the world health organization (WHO) standard.

The council says the 3,000 medical doctors that Nigeria’s medical colleges are producing every year are grossly inadequate to cater for the growing population.

The NUC executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, stated this at the matriculation ceremony of the Bayelsa medical college in Yenagoa.

According to Rasheed, the 40,000 doctors practicing in Nigeria amount to one doctor to every 600 Nigerians which is not enough

He also said that Nigeria, in recent times, had been witnessing what he called the patient drain syndrome due to the migration of doctors and lack of conducive atmosphere for them to operate.

