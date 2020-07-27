NSCIA Asks Muslims to Obey Covid-19 Protocols during Eid El Kabir

Eid El Kabir

Nigerian Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs has enjoined Muslim community in the country to fully comply with established covid-19 protocols during the forthcoming Eid El Kabir celebration

The council in a statement by its deputy secretary general, Professor Salisu Sheu, directs Muslims to avoid praying in large gathering in Eid praying ground during the celebration

Instead, the council asks them to offer Sallah prayers in mosques, to avoid unmanageable crowd

Congratulating Muslims ahead of Eid El Kabir, the council urges them to act according to the established Covid-19 protocols in their various locations during the festival

