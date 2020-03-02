NPLF Top Three Clubs Pick Vital Points

The top three sides in the Nigeria Professional Football League have picked up important wins in their match day 22 fixtures on Sunday

Log leaders, plateau united edged out hard fighting Jigawa golden stars 2-1 at the new Jos stadium.

Second placed rivers united recorded a 2-0 away win against heartland at the Okigwe township stadium.

Lobi stars kept their place in third following a hard fought 1-0 away win against Kwara united.

Former champions, Enugu rangers eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 win against Adamawa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

At the Sani Abacha stadium, Auwalu Ali and Usman Babalolo were on target in the first half as Kano Pillars defeated Dakkada 2-0.

Warri wolves recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing sunshine stars 3-0 at home.

In Bauchi, Wikki tourists defeated Nasarawa United 1-0.

Uche Onuoha scored deep into stoppage time as FC Ifeanyiubah defeated MFM 1-0 in Nnewi.

 

