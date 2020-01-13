Governor Aminu Maisari of Katsina state has warned that the high level of illiteracy in the north is a time bomb waiting to explode.

Maisari blames the high illiteracy level for the rising population of armed bandits and their families in major forests in the North West region.

The Governor, addressing a news forum at the Katsina State government house, says that north will face an unimaginable disaster in the near future, because the armed bandits terrorizing the North West region are lacking in either western or Islamic education.

If the threat posed by the illiterate armed bandits are not addressed, the governor says the forces that will emerge from the forests within the next 20 years, compared to what is happening today, will be a child’s play.

For instance, the governor says he was told that a bandit leader could easily mobilize 350 armed bandits from one of the forests in the region

