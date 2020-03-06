Northern Govs To Review Penal Code For The Region

Governors in the North’s 19 states have agreed to a review of the region’s penal code.

A draft of the new panel code is ready.

Niger state’s justice commissioner, Nasara Danmallam, made this known to newsmen at the end of the meeting of the state’s executive council in Minna.

Danmallam says the draft penal code will be sent to the 19 states for domestication.

He explains the region undertakes the review of the existing penal code because it fails to accommodate the new trends of crimes.

He lists such new crimes as kidnapping, cybercrimes and terrorism.

