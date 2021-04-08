Northern Elders Says North Will Not Vote On Tribal, Religious Line

Northern elder’s forum has said that north will not vote during the 2023 polls along ethnic or religious lines
Instead, the forum says that voters in the north will consider politicians who have socio economic development plans for the region
The forum chairman, PROFESSOR ANGO ABDULLAHI made the clarification at a northern people summit on barrier between people and leaders
Ahead of 2023, the forum chairman says that the north needs to think out of the box, in electing a new set of leaders who can bail the region out of its woes
According to him, the north have learnt at greater cost more than other regions, having voted for southern candidates including the late MKO Abiola, and others during 1983, 1999, 2003, 2011 polls
Abdullahi explains that the north has learnt that ethnicity and religion alone may not produce leaders favourable to the region
YOU CAN ALSO READ: North Korea Fires Two Fresh Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan