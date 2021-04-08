Northern Elders Says North Will Not Vote On Tribal, Religious Line

Northern elder’s forum has said that north will not vote during the 2023 polls along ethnic or religious lines

Instead, the forum says that voters in the north will consider politicians who have socio economic development plans for the region

The forum chairman, PROFESSOR ANGO ABDULLAHI made the clarification at a northern people summit on barrier between people and leaders

Ahead of 2023, the forum chairman says that the north needs to think out of the box, in electing a new set of leaders who can bail the region out of its woes

According to him, the north have learnt at greater cost more than other regions, having voted for southern candidates including the late MKO Abiola, and others during 1983, 1999, 2003, 2011 polls

Abdullahi explains that the north has learnt that ethnicity and religion alone may not produce leaders favourable to the region

