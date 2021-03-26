North Korea Fires Two Fresh Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, says the US and Japan – the first such test since Joe Biden became US president.

Those short-range missiles were thought to be either Artillery or Cruise missiles, which are not banned under the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

Both Japan and South Korea have condemned the test, which comes just days after North Korea reportedly fired two non-ballistic missiles into the yellow sea.

Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters.

Mr Biden is yet to officially comment.

On Tuesday, he played down a non-ballistic missile launch which took place over the weekend, saying the US did not consider it a provocation.

