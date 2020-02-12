North Joint Security Outfit Gets Massive Backing-Opinion Poll

Home North Joint Security Outfit Gets Massive Backing-Opinion Poll

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The controversial north’s joint security outfit code named ‘Operation Shege Ka-Fasa’ has received a massive support from a cross section of people in Ogun State.

The outfit established by the coalition of northern youths, has been rejected by the northern state governors and the sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar.

But most of callers on the Monday’s edition of a Rockcity opinion poll programme: ‘Quick Take’ gives it a massive backing like the south west regional security outfit’operation Amotekun’.

Callers cutting across ethnic and religious divides had been asked on the programme if other regions should emulate ‘operation shege ka-fasa’ and establish its own security outfit.

About 95 per cent of callers who participated in the programme say ‘yes’ to each of the six regions in the country floating its own security outfit.

Only five per cent of the respondents opposed such a move.

South east governors had finalized arrangement to launch the region’s joint security outfit.

 

READ ALSO]FRSC Proposes Ban Of Trucks On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account