*North Has World’s Highest Number of Girl-Child Out Of School-UBEC

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , EDUCATION, NEWS, 0

North has the highest number of girl child out of school in the world, according to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

UBEC executive secretary, Doctor Hameed Boboye, made this known at the commissioning of the Girl Child Community Centre in Gafia village in Keita local government area in Katsina state

He says that the society could only be changed by educating the girl child According to UBEC chairman, girl child should be allowed to at least complete their secondary school education before they are married off by their parents

TOU CAN ALSO READ: ACF Laments Northern Youths Now Resort To Crimes To Survive

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

January 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account