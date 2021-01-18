North Has World’s Highest Number of Girl-Child Out Of School-UBEC

North has the highest number of girl child out of school in the world, according to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)

UBEC executive secretary, Doctor Hameed Boboye, made this known at the commissioning of the Girl Child Community Centre in Gafia village in Keita local government area in Katsina state

He says that the society could only be changed by educating the girl child According to UBEC chairman, girl child should be allowed to at least complete their secondary school education before they are married off by their parents

