Northeast governors have called for the deployment of more troops, armed with more sophisticated weapons, to fast track the ongoing military operation against insurgents in the region

The governors made the call in a communique, issued at the end of their meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

In the communique, signed by the chairman of northern governors forum, Governor Babagana Zulum, commended the federal government for its efforts to rid the region of insurgents

But they want more state-of-arts equipment and logistics for the fighting troops to effectively cope with the challenges in the prolonged insurgency in the region

The governors also called for mobile policemen deployed to the areas to be equipped with more advanced weapons, to complement the shortage of troops in the war theatre and liberated areas

Among other weapons, the Governors want the mobile policemen to be armed with high-velocity tear gas, trackers and armoured personnel carriers

