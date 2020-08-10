No Covid-19 Case Recorded In 19 States on Sunday

No new confirmed infection of Covid-19 was reported in 19 out of 36 states on Sunday
The 431 fresh Covid-19 infections recorded on Sunday by Nigeria centre for disease control, were from Abuja and 16 states
Lagos state tops the list of infections table with 107 new cases, followed by Abuja with 91 cases and plateau with 81 cases
Ogun state also recorded 30 new infections, Kwara (24), Ebonyi (19), Ekiti (17), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Edo and Kwara (4 each), and three in Nasarawa state
Others include Osun, Gombe and Taraba state recorded two cases each, while Bauchi recorded only one case
As at Sunday night, Nigeria’s total cases of confirmed Covid-19 was 46,577, out of which 33,186 were discharged
Also, the death toll from the virus rose to 945 with three new deaths on Sunday