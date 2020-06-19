NNPC Search for Oil in Niger, Kwara and Kogi

NNPC Search for Oil in Niger, Kwara and Kogi

NNPC

Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC) says it is exploring for crude oil deposits in Niger State

The corporation adds that it is also engaging in crude oil exploration in Kogi and Kwara State

NNPC group managing director, Mele Kyari made this known during a visit to Governor Sani Bello at the Niger state government house in Minna

Kyari explains that the exploration in Niger state is being carried out in eight local government areas, including Lavun, Mokwa, Gbako, Bida, Katcha, Agale, Edati and Lapal

He adds that the exploration is also being carried out in two local government areas in Kwara and one in Kogi state

The NNPC GMD explains that the search for crude oil deposits in the inland basins aims at raising the proven reserve of crude oil from 39.9 billion barrels to 40 billion barrels by 2021.

 

